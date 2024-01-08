Pakistani shooter Kashmala Talat qualifies for Paris Olympics 2024

Pakistani shooter Kashmala Talat qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympics after winning a silver medal at the Asian Shooting Championship on Monday.



In a statement on X, Pakistan Olympics Association announced that Talat ranked second in the Women’s 10m-Air-Pistol event with a remarkable score of 236.6 points at the Asian Shooting Championship in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Kishmala Talat, first Pakistani female shooter to



Win Silver Medal (Air Pistol) @ Asian Shooting Championships

Secure direct Olympic Quota for #Paris2024



She holds prestigious IOC Olympic Scholarship for Paris 2024. pic.twitter.com/USWCQogKlP — Pakistan Olympic Association (@NOCPakistan) January 8, 2024

Talat, 21, is now the first female shooter from Pakistan to qualify for the Olympics in Paris, following Gulfam Joseph and G.M. Bashir.

Along with a silver in team squash and a bronze in kabaddi, she had also won Pakistan's lone medal at the Asian Games in the 10m Air Pistol event last year. Talat won a silver medal in the South Asian Games in 2019.

Talat was one of the twelve exceptional athletes from Pakistan who were awarded the esteemed IOC scholarship in 2022 in order to train for the Olympics in Paris.