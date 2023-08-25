Pakistan’s javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem secures place in Paris Olympics

LAHORE – Pakistan's star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on Friday secured place in the final of the World Athletics Championship and also qualified for the Paris Olympics set to take place next year.

The Pakistan athlete made a final throw of 86.79 meters to qualify for the both mega international events. He has topped his Group B with Vadlejch standing at the second position while Indian player Jena could not qualify as he stood at fifth place with a thrown of 80.55 meters.

Arshad Nadeem ???? throw of 86.79 . Paris Olympics here we come ???? pic.twitter.com/c1jKwnNECZ — Hamaad (@SherlockKherloc) August 25, 2023

In May this year, the Pakistan's Olympian javelin thrower won a gold medal in the 34th National Games. He achieved the honour by throwing his javelin the longest distance of 78.02 metres. Arshad, who represented the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) at the National Games, took home the gold medal.

Last year, he achieved a new milestone by pulling off his best throw of 90.18m in Birmingham to win gold in the Commonwealth Games. He then won gold in the Islamic Games in Turkey after a few days.