Pakistan’s javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem secures place in Paris Olympics

LAHORE – Pakistan's star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem on Friday secured place in the final of the World Athletics Championship and also qualified for the Paris Olympics set to take place next year.
The Pakistan athlete made a final throw of 86.79 meters to qualify for the both mega international events. He has topped his Group B with Vadlejch standing at the second position while Indian player Jena could not qualify as he stood at fifth place with a thrown of 80.55 meters.
Arshad Nadeem throw of 86.79 . Paris Olympics here we come
In May this year, the Pakistan's Olympian javelin thrower won a gold medal in the 34th National Games. He achieved the honour by throwing his javelin the longest distance of 78.02 metres. Arshad, who represented the Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) at the National Games, took home the gold medal.
Last year, he achieved a new milestone by pulling off his best throw of 90.18m in Birmingham to win gold in the Commonwealth Games. He then won gold in the Islamic Games in Turkey after a few days.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 25, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|313.9
|317.15
|Euro
|EUR
|338.5
|341.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|397.5
|401.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.8
|86.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.35
|84.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|796.98
|804.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.28
|41.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.67
|44.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.22
|38.57
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|967.24
|976.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.29
|179.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|779.15
|787.15
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.91
|82.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|338.8
|341.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,400 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,110.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,433 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,948.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Karachi
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Quetta
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Attock
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Multan
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,400
|PKR 2,726
