Public holiday announced in Sindh on Aug 9

KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced a public holiday across the province on August 9 (Saturday).

According to a notification issued by the Sindh government, a public holiday has been declared across the province on the occasion of the Urs of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai, which falls on 14th Safar 1447 Hijri corresponding to August 9, 2025.

The notification states that on the Urs of Hazrat Abdul Latif Bhittai, all provincial government offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations, and all local councils under the Sindh government will remain closed.

The Sindh government clarified that institutions and offices providing essential services will remain open, while all other offices will observe the public holiday.