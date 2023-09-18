‘No speed challan for Siraj’: Indian police celebrate pacer’s Asia Cup feat with bizarre announcement

Indian ace speedster Mohammad Siraj etched his name in history books on Sunday as he went on a rampage with a 6-wicket haul against Sri Lanka.

Siraj's exceptional bowling raked in accolades as the 29-year-old dismantled Lankan’s batting lineup, getting four scalps in a single over, and returned to dismiss captain Dasun Shanaka completing his five-wicket haul in just his second over.

The co-hosts were in deep trouble at 12/6 in 5.4 overs, and Siraj continued punishing Sri Lanka with the record-breaking figure of 6/21, it was said to be the finest performance by any pacer in an ODI against a South Asian nation.

The dazzling performance of the right arm pacer helped him get international fame while he also received a playful nod from the police. In a post, Delhi police said no speed challans for Siraj today, saying his fast-paced bowling was not only permissible but highly appreciated.

Siraj remained star performer in Indian Premier League (IPL), and his momentous performance in the Asia Cup final is another proof of his skills.