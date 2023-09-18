UAE announces public holiday on Sept 29 for Prophet’s birthday

ABU DHABI – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a public holiday on September 29 (Friday) on the occasion of the birthday of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH).

It means the government employees will get a long-weekend there are Saturdays and Sundays are weekly offs. They will return of office on October 2.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has issued a notification in this regard. It said that there will also be public holiday on September 29 for private sector employees.

Muslims all over the world celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi on the 12th day of the Islamic month of Rabiul Awwal.

In Pakistan, the 12th Rabiul Awwal will also fall on September 29.