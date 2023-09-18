Ahmad Shahzad gifts Rs1 million to Pakistan's Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem

LAHORE – Pakistan cricketer Ahmad Shahzad has gifted Rs1 million to star javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem after he won silver medal at the World Athletics Championship.

The cricketer held a meeting with Nadeem to show support. He shared the details of his meeting on social media platform X.

“Arshad @ArshadOlympian1 has huge potential. One advice I gave him - Never Give Up and your dreams will become a reality. Humbled to do my part to stand beside a Superhero Talent of Athletics & our Pakistan,” he wrote.

“I encourage all Sports Stars from all fields to come fwd & support him. He is surely bringing more honor for Pakistan,” he added.

“Let us become his power to thrown record Javelin with a Million Smiles,” he concluded.

Shahzad also shared pictures of his meeting with Arshad Nadeem, with one of them showing the cricketer handing over a cheque of Rs1 million to the javelin thrower.

Earlier this year, the star javelin thrower etched his name in history as he became the first Pakistani to win a medal at World Athletics Championship.

The Pakistan athlete remained runner up after close contest with India's Neeraj Chopra. He got silver medal with his best throw of 87.82m in third attempt.

Neeraj Chopra, the javelin thrower from India, got gold with his best throw of 88.17m, while Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch ranked third.

Despite not so good start at an international event, Arshad came back in the event with an excellent 82.81m throw in his second attempt. With a brilliant third throw of 87.82 meters, Arshad managed to throw javelin fourth attempt at 87.12m.

With around 80m in the fifth throw, Pakistani olympic athlete made last massive throw of 81.86m.

The star Pakistani sportsman who from a small town, Khanewal, located in Punjab province, created history as he brought his country the first-ever medal at the World Athletics Championship.