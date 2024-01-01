Babar Azam bids farewell to 2023, welcomes New Year in style

SYDNEY – Pakistan's former captain Babar Azam bid farewell to 2023, welcoming new hopes with the onset of the new year 2024.
Babar Azam released a post on the social networking site 'X,' which has become the center of attention for his fans.
In the mentioned post, Babar Azam included a collage based on memorable pictures of 2023, showcasing his numerous successes and special moments.
Among these images were memorable snapshots from the Asia Cup and World Cup played in 2023, along with iconic moments from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Lanka Premier League (LPL).
A roller coaster year comes to an end with new hopes, lots of learning and better expectations from the coming year.— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) January 1, 2024
May the year 2024 brings joy & good fortunes for everyone.#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/FyNO0Unzt9
Additionally, alongside a picture of Babar Azam with his mother, a special image with his parents and a picture taken during entry into Harvard Business School with Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Rizwan were also included.
In the caption of this post, Babar Azam wrote, "An eventful end to a year full of ups and downs. Hoping to learn something new and experience good moments in the new year."
He expressed his wish, "Praying that the year 2024 brings happiness and good fortune for everyone."
