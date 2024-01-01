Search

Who remained Pakistan’s top performer in 2023?

Web Desk
04:19 PM | 1 Jan, 2024
LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released statistics on Monday, revealing that Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi stood as Pakistan's top run-scorer and wicket-taker, respectively throughout 2023.

Despite struggling in the 50-over Asia Cup, World Cup, and ongoing Test series against Australia, Azam maintained his disappointing form from the previous year when he resigned as captain across all formats due to Pakistan's poor World Cup performance. However, Azam surged back to claim the top spot in ODI batters' rankings last month, amassing 1,399 runs in 35 matches, including three centuries and 10 fifties.

The PCB shared their achievement on social media platform X, showcasing Azam and Afridi's photos as the leading contributors in international cricket for Pakistan in 2023.

Meanwhile, Afridi assumed the captaincy of Pakistan's T20 team after Azam's resignation in November. The left-arm pacer claimed 62 wickets in 30 matches at an average of 27.80 but faced criticism for a decline in pace during the Australia tour, frequently failing to exceed 140km/h.

Bismah Maroof, the former captain of Pakistan's women's team, emerged as the top run-scorer, tallying 624 runs in 25 matches, including three half-centuries. Nashra Sundhu led the bowling attack, taking an impressive 30 wickets in 24 matches at an average of 23.13.

After a narrow defeat to Australia in the second Test in Melbourne, Pakistan is set to clash with the hosts in the series' final match at Sydney on Jan. 3. Skipper Shan Masood's team aims to break their Test losing streak against Australia, which has persisted since 1996.

Web Desk

