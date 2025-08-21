Class 9 Results 2025: Only One Student Passes Exam in Punjab Education Minister’s village

LAHORE – Class 9 Annual Results 2025 exposed education standards in country’s most populated region, as Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat’s own native village is failing to meet basic educational standards.

Gulzar Jageer, a district in Pattoki, and the hometown of Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, witnessed grim situation where only one out of 18 students managed to pass, showing an alarming level of academic underperformance.

The results stunned everyone as only 45% of nearly 380,000 candidates passed, leaving 55% fail. The stark results in Rana Sikandar’s hometown drawn public attention, as he vowed to launch accountability measures in schools across the province. Sharing an analysis on social media during his US visit, Minister said schools with poor performance would face punitive actions, while those performing well would receive rewards.

He stressed that accountability would begin from his own area, bringing additional scrutiny to performance.

Local journalist Niaz Ahmed, from Minister’s NA-183 Phool Nagar constituency, said only one student passed in the Minister’s own village raises serious questions about the state of education in remote corners of Punjab. If this is happening here, what hope do distant areas have? he asked.