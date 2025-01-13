Champions Trophy 2025: Pat Cummins to lead Australia with new faces in Squad

SYDNEY – Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025, Cricket Australia announced star studded squad for quadrennial cricket tournament, which is set to take place in Pakistan from next month.

Aussie squad will be led by seasoned player Pat Cummins, who remains key figure despite concerns over an ankle injury sustained during the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Matthew Short and Aaron Hardie will make their debuts in International Cricket Council games as Kangaroos chalked out blending with seasoned and fresh talent for the key event. It also includes Jake Fraser-McGurk, who struggled with form, and Cameron Green, who is still recovering from back surgery.

Cricket Australia officials expressed confidence in squad’s composition, calling it balanced and experienced team with many players who have been part of major international series, including the one-day World Cup and the recent series against

Team Green.

Australia Squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule