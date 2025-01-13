Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Champions Trophy 2025: Pat Cummins to lead Australia with new faces in Squad

SYDNEY – Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025, Cricket Australia announced star studded squad for quadrennial cricket tournament, which is set to take place in Pakistan from next month.

Aussie squad will be led by seasoned player Pat Cummins, who remains key figure despite concerns over an ankle injury sustained during the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Matthew Short and Aaron Hardie will make their debuts in International Cricket Council games as Kangaroos chalked out blending with seasoned and fresh talent for the key event. It also includes Jake Fraser-McGurk, who struggled with form, and Cameron Green, who is still recovering from back surgery.

Cricket Australia officials expressed confidence in squad’s composition, calling it balanced and experienced team with many players who have been part of major international series, including the one-day World Cup and the recent series against
Team Green.

Australia Squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Pat Cummins (c), Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Schedule 

Date Match Details Time (GMT) Time (PST)
Feb 19, Wed Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st Match, Group A 09:00 AM 02:00 PM
Feb 20, Thu Bangladesh vs India, 2nd Match, Group A 09:00 AM 02:00 PM
Feb 21, Fri Afghanistan vs South Africa, 3rd Match, Group B 09:00 AM 02:00 PM
Feb 22, Sat Australia vs England, 4th Match, Group B 09:00 AM 02:00 PM
Feb 23, Sun Pakistan vs India, 5th Match, Group A 09:00 AM 02:00 PM
Feb 24, Mon Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 6th Match, Group A 09:00 AM 02:00 PM
Feb 25, Tue Australia vs South Africa, 7th Match, Group B 09:00 AM 02:00 PM
Feb 26, Wed Afghanistan vs England, 8th Match, Group B 09:00 AM 02:00 PM
Feb 27, Thu Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 9th Match, Group A 09:00 AM 02:00 PM
Feb 28, Fri Afghanistan vs Australia, 10th Match, Group B 09:00 AM 02:00 PM
Mar 01, Sat South Africa vs England, 11th Match, Group B 09:00 AM 02:00 PM
Mar 02, Sun New Zealand vs India, 12th Match, Group A 09:00 AM 02:00 PM
Mar 04, Tue 1st Semi-Final (A1 v B2) 09:00 AM 02:00 PM
Mar 05, Wed 2nd Semi-Final (B1 v A2) 09:00 AM 02:00 PM
Mar 09, Sun Final 09:00 AM 02:30 PM

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

