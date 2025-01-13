New Airport Regulations in Pakistan result in massive deportations, offloading

ISLAMABAD – More than four dozen Pakistanis have been deported from several countries amid tightened travel restrictions.

In bid to ensure that only legitimate travelers depart the country, Pakistani authorities now beefed up travel regulations at airports, particularly for those heading to Gulf countries. Pakistanis were deported from several countries, including Saudi Arabia, the US, the UAE, and Sweden, due to visa issues, overstays, and involvement in illegal activities.

The majority of deportees arrived from Riyadh, whereas other individuals were sent back due to irregularities. Many faced the action for overstaying visas, losing passports, complaints from sponsors, and involvement in activities such as drug trafficking and begging.

Several people were also kicked out from other countries, including the US, Sweden, Oman, and the UAE. One Pakistani was sent back from Sweden for overstaying, while two others were deported from the US for entering without proper documentation.

Authorities at the country’s financial capital offloaded several passengers who lacked necessary travel documents.

These stern actions highlight the government’s ongoing efforts to enforce strict immigration rules and ensure that all passengers meet the required documentation standards before international travel.