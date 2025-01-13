Sialkot to join PSL with own Cricket Team; full details inside

SIALKOT – In exciting development for cricket fans in Sialkot, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi announced that the country’s 12th biggest city will have its own team in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Naqvi made the announcement during his visit to Sialkot, where he congratulated the local team for their recent triumph in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Former sports minister Wahab Riaz also joined him at media event hosted by Minister of Defense Khawaja Asif. Asif expressed immense pride in Sialkot’s victory in the prestigious cricket tournament, noting that securing the trophy was a significant achievement for the city.

The challenges faced by cricket in Sialkot came under discussion as officials mulled specific budget of Rs3 billion for the construction of a new stadium and emphasized the importance of infrastructure development in promoting local talent.

PCB Chairman also encouraged collaboration with the local business community to make this vision a reality.

The announcement of Sialkot’s entry into PSL marks key milestone for city’s cricketing aspirations, promising to elevate the competitive landscape and engage local fans in the sports-loving nation.