Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Sialkot to join PSL with own Cricket Team; full details inside

Sialkot To Join Psl With Own Cricket Team Full Details Inside

SIALKOT – In exciting development for cricket fans in Sialkot, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi announced that the country’s 12th biggest city will have its own team in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Naqvi made the announcement during his visit to Sialkot, where he congratulated the local team for their recent triumph in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Former sports minister Wahab Riaz also joined him at media event hosted by Minister of Defense Khawaja Asif. Asif expressed immense pride in Sialkot’s victory in the prestigious cricket tournament, noting that securing the trophy was a significant achievement for the city.

The challenges faced by cricket in Sialkot came under discussion as officials mulled specific budget of Rs3 billion for the construction of a new stadium and emphasized the importance of infrastructure development in promoting local talent.

PCB Chairman also encouraged collaboration with the local business community to make this vision a reality.

The announcement of Sialkot’s entry into PSL marks key milestone for city’s cricketing aspirations, promising to elevate the competitive landscape and engage local fans in the sports-loving nation.

 

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan’s open market – 13 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD USD 278.65 280.35
EUR EUR 288.75 291.5
GBP GBP 344.5 348
AED AED 75.65 76.3
SAR SAR 74 74.55
AUD AUD 173.25 175.5
BHD BHD 737.4 745.4
CAD CAD 194.35 196.75
CNY CNY 37.97 38.37
DKK DKK 38.08 38.48
HKD HKD 35.47 35.82
INR INR 3.19 3.28
JPY JPY 1.77 1.83
KWD KWD 896.65 906.15
MYR MYR 61.28 61.88
NZD NZD 153.98 155.98
NOK NOK 24.16 24.46
OMR OMR 721.75 730.25
QAR QAR 75.9 76.6
SGD SGD 204.5 206.5
SEK SEK 24.76 25.06
CHF CHF 303.71 306.51
THB THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search