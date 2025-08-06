Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Riyal, Dirham to PKR – 6 August 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows mixed performance against major foreign currencies, according to the latest rates from the open market.

US dollar was being bought at Rs284.45 and sold at Rs285.15, indicating stability in the greenback’s exchange value. Meanwhile, the British Pound Sterling remained one of the strongest currencies against the rupee, trading at Rs377.10 for buying and Rs379.00 for selling.

Euro also maintained strength, with buying at Rs328.00 and selling at Rs329.65. Among regional currencies, the UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal were trading at Rs77.45 and Rs75.70 for buying, and Rs77.60 and Rs75.95 for selling, respectively.