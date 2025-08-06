Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Riyal, Dirham to PKR – 6 August 2025

By News Desk
8:49 am | Aug 6, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee shows mixed performance against major foreign currencies, according to the latest rates from the open market.

US dollar was being bought at Rs284.45 and sold at Rs285.15, indicating stability in the greenback’s exchange value. Meanwhile, the British Pound Sterling remained one of the strongest currencies against the rupee, trading at Rs377.10 for buying and Rs379.00 for selling.

Euro also maintained strength, with buying at Rs328.00 and selling at Rs329.65. Among regional currencies, the UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal were trading at Rs77.45 and Rs75.70 for buying, and Rs77.60 and Rs75.95 for selling, respectively.

Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 284.45 285.15
Euro 328.00 329.65
UK Pound Sterling 377.10 379.00
U.A.E Dirham 77.45 77.60
Saudi Riyal 75.70 75.95
Australian Dollar 182.25 187.25
Bahrain Dinar 753.20 755.70
Canadian Dollar 205.00 210.00
China Yuan 39.09 39.49
Danish Krone 43.55 43.95
Hong Kong Dollar 35.77 36.12
Indian Rupee 3.15 3.24
Japanese Yen 1.91 2.01
Kuwaiti Dinar 920.15 928.15
Malaysian Ringgit 65.78 66.38
New Zealand Dollar 165.47 167.47
Norwegians Krone 27.31 27.61
Omani Riyal 737.75 740.25
Qatari Riyal 77.19 77.89
Singapore Dollar 218.50 223.50
Swedish Korona 29.02 29.32
Swiss Franc 348.05 350.80
Thai Bhat 8.60 8.75
 
