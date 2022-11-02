Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on November 02 2022

08:44 AM | 2 Nov, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on November 02 2022
Source: File Photo
Share

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November 02, 2022 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 224.4 226.65
Euro EUR 230 232
UK Pound Sterling GBP 267 269.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 65.5 66.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 61.9 62.5
Australian Dollar AUD 142.4 143.65
Bahrain Dinar BHD 589.98 594.48
Canadian Dollar CAD 162.99 164.34
China Yuan CNY 30.68 30.93
Danish Krone DKK 29.7 30.5
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.26 28.61
Indian Rupee INR 2.68 2.76
Japanese Yen JPY 1.22 1.27
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 713.78 718.78
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 46.85 47.3
New Zealand Dollar NZD 128.99 130.19
Norwegians Krone NOK 21.55 21.85
Omani Riyal OMR 573.64 578.14
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 60.68 61.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 156.91 158.21
Swedish Korona SEK 20.19 20.49
Swiss Franc CHF 222.65 224.4
Thai Bhat THB 5.84 5.94

More From This Category
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:54 AM | 1 Nov, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:58 AM | 31 Oct, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:54 AM | 30 Oct, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:48 AM | 29 Oct, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:56 AM | 28 Oct, 2022
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
08:49 AM | 27 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistan's largest contemporary art forum 'Karachi Biennale' kicks off
12:15 AM | 2 Nov, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr