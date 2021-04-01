Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-April-01-Updated 10:00 AM
09:55 AM | 1 Apr, 2021
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 01, 2021 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 152 153
Euro EUR 176.50 178.50
UK Pound Sterling GBP 207 210
U.A.E Dirham AED 41 41.50
Saudi Riyal SAR 40 40.50
Australian Dollar AUD 113.50 115.50
Bahrain Dinar BHD 387 389
Canadian Dollar CAD 118 120
China Yuan CNY 23.45 23.60
Danish Krone DKK 22.80 23.10
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 16.60 16.85
Indian Rupee INR 2.08 2.15
Japanese Yen JPY 1.44 1.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 483 485.50
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 36.50 36.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 97.45 98.15
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.30 17.55
Omani Riyal OMR 392 394
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 40.65 41
Singapore Dollar SGD 111 112.50
Swedish Korona SEK 17.70 17.95
Swiss Franc CHF 157.10 158
Thai Bhat THB 4.85 4.95

