Pak security forces strike deadly blow to Indian sponsored terrorists in Balochistan’s Kalat

KALAT – Pakistan’s security forces successfully struck at heart of terrorism, targeting group of militants linked to the India-backed terrorist organization Fitna al Hindustan.

The operation witnessed intense gunfire as security forces engaged terrorists, ultimately neutralizing eight militants.

Authorities recovered massive cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives from the site. The terrorists were reportedly involved in multiple violent activities across the region, posing a persistent threat to local communities.

Sanitization operations are ongoing to eliminate any remaining militants. This operation forms part of Pakistan’s relentless Counter-Terrorism campaign under the vision “Azm-e-Istehkam,” as approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan.

Security forces have vowed to continue their efforts at full pace to root out foreign-sponsored terrorism and ensure the safety of citizens nationwide.