‘Any Attempt to erase Pakistan from map will trigger equal destruction in India,’ ISPR warns

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army slammed provocative remarks from top Indian military officials, calling them “delusional, jingoistic, and dangerous.” The announcement comes amid soaring tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, raising fears of a renewed confrontation in South Asia.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said India’s recent statements appear to be an attempt to manufacture pretexts for aggression, which Pakistan warns could have catastrophic consequences for regional stability. The military accused India of portraying itself as a victim while fueling violence and terrorism across South Asia, a narrative that Islamabad says the world is increasingly rejecting.

Recalling earlier clashes that nearly sparked war, the ISPR reminded India of the heavy losses it suffered, including downed fighter jets and the threat of Pakistan’s long-range missiles, and warned that any repeat of such aggression would be met with “swift, decisive, and destructive” retaliation.

The statement also made clear that Pakistan’s military is capable of striking deep into Indian territory, shattering any sense of geographic immunity. On threats to “erase Pakistan” from the map, the ISPR issued a chilling warning: “Any such attempt would be met with mutual destruction.”

The message is unmistakable: Pakistan says it is ready, willing, and fully capable of defending itself—and any miscalculation by India could lead to catastrophic consequences for the entire region.