Pakistani students can now apply for Oxford University Scholarship: full details here

LONDON – Imagine walking historic halls of Oxford University, enrolling in most sought after institution. This dream is no longer far-fetched as Sindh Education Department has announced exclusive scholarships for Pakistani students, covering Graduate, Master’s, M.Phil, and Ph.D. programs.

Sindh Education Department unveiled exclusive scholarships for students aiming to pursue higher education at the world-renowned Oxford University.

The opportunities extend across Graduate, Master’s, and doctorate programs, promising a once-in-a-lifetime chance for ambitious scholars.

This historic initiative follows signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in London earlier this year, officially paving the way for Pakistani students to access one of the globe’s top academic institutions.

Education Department stressed that applicants must hold Sindh domicile and a national identity card. In addition, candidates are expected to meet Oxford University’s rigorous merit standards and demonstrate strong English language proficiency.

The selection process promises to be competitive, with final candidates chosen through interviews, ensuring that only the most talented students secure this coveted opportunity.

Oxford Academic Requirements

Applicants typically need a first-class or strong upper-second-class degree (or equivalent) for postgraduate programs. Some courses, like M.Phil or Ph.D., may require a master’s degree in a related field.

Your previous studies must closely align with the program you’re applying for. For instance, applying for an M.Phil in Economics requires an undergraduate or master’s degree in economics, finance, or a related discipline.

IELTS: Overall score usually 7.0+ with no band below 6.5 (requirements vary by program).

TOEFL: Scores are accepted for some programs; typically 100+ overall.

Other tests may be accepted depending on the course.

Two or three strong academic references are required, ideally from professors or supervisors who can vouch for your research ability, academic performance, and potential.

Ph.D. and M.Phil applicants usually must submit a detailed research proposal.