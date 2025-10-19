Commonwealth Scholarship Deadline Update by HEC

In major opportunity for ambitious students, Higher Education Commission (HEC) extended application deadline for the Commonwealth Scholarship Programme 2025–26 to October 21.

The earlier deadline was October 14, but HEC gave students an extra week to apply for this life-changing opportunity.

Under programme, 56 talented Pakistani students will be selected, 26 for Master’s and 30 for PhD studies, to receive fully-funded scholarships by the UK government.

This internationally recognized scholarship provides complete financial support, covering tuition, living expenses, and more, making it a golden chance for students from Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir to study in the UK.

The HEC, in collaboration with the British government, is calling on all eligible students to seize this rare opportunity and apply before the new deadline.