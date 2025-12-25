The landscape of global defence procurement is shifting, and Pakistan’s recent role as a conduit for strategic diplomacy underscores a new reality for Pakistan’s standing in the world. As news broke of a landmark $4.5 billion defence agreement with the Libyan National Army (LNA), covering everything from JF-17 Thunder fighter jets to advanced offshore patrol vessels and infantry systems, it became clear that we are no longer just a nation consuming security; we are a nation exporting it.

To understand Libya’s choice, we have to look past the technical jargon and see the hard-earned reputation Pakistan has built. Amidst its own challenges, Libya reached out to Islamabad because it recognises a shared resilience. This isn’t just a sale of jets and steel; it’s the world finally acknowledging that ‘Made in Pakistan’ stands for something unbreakable. It is a validation of our collective genius and our ability to deliver when the stakes are at their highest.

From my perspective, the catalyst for this surge in international confidence is recent history. The global defence community is inherently pragmatic; it follows results. In May 2025, the world watched as Pakistan’s air defence and aerial response demonstrated unparalleled precision. When eight intruding aircraft from our eastern neighbour, India, were successfully neutralised, it wasn’t just a military victory—it was a global advertisement for Pakistani-produced and maintained hardware.

The contrast is stark. While regional competitor India continue to struggle with the recurrent technical failures of platforms like the Tejas, or face the humiliation of losing sophisticated assets in active combat, Pakistan’s industry has matured into a reliable “one-stop shop” for high-stakes defense needs.

It is a basic truth of life that your progress will always rattle those who benefit from your stagnation. We see this play out today as India grapples with the magnitude of Pakistan’s largest-ever defense sale. Every time Islamabad builds a new bridge of cooperation—be it in the Maghreb or the Gulf—our neighbor’s response follows a scripted transition from mockery to alarm. This sudden pivot is perhaps the most honest acknowledgment we could receive; it confirms that Pakistan is no longer just participating in the global market, but actively reshaping it, much to the chagrin of those who hoped we wouldn’t. This reaction is a transparent mask for insecurity. The world recognizes that Pakistan possesses what many lacks: a defense industry born from decades of active counter-insurgency and high-intensity conventional experience. We provide weapons that work because they have been tested in the fires of actual combat.

The breadth of this agreement—encompassing land (Advanced Infantry Mortar Systems), sea (Offshore Patrol Vessels), and air (JF-17s and training aircraft)—demonstrates a level of domestic industrial integration that was once thought impossible. Under the strategic vision of Field Marshal Asim Munir, there has been a concerted push to marry defense production with economic diplomacy. By expanding our export footprint, we are not only bolstering our foreign exchange reserves but also securing a seat at the table where regional power dynamics are decided.

Of course, international observers will point toward the complexities of Libya’s political climate and the UN arms embargo. Yet, Pakistan’s engagement appears focused on long-term stability and military professionalism. Through joint training and the sale of sophisticated equipment, we are assisting a fractured nation in building the formal structures of defense that are necessary for any future sovereign stability.

Critics will shout, and jealous neighbors will protest. However, the trajectory of Pakistan’s defense industry is now undeniably upward. The message from the deal in Benghazi is clear: if you seek equipment that is battle-proven, cost-effective, and backed by a military with an uncompromising track record, you come to Pakistan.

Under current leadership of Field Marshal Asim Munir, the goal is no longer just to keep pace; it is to set the standard. As we deliver these platforms over the next 2.5 years, Pakistan’s profile as a global defense hub will reach new heights, turning the “jealousy” of others into a footnote in our story of self-reliance.