Rawalpindi salon owner rapes female employee, case registered

RAWALPINDI – An owner of a salon in Rawalpindi allegedly tortured and raped a female employee and threatened her with serious consequences.

The incident took place at the Men’s Room Salon in Kohistan Enclave within the limits of Saddar Wah Cantt police station. A case has been registered against the suspect, identified as Asimur Rehman.

The victim told police that she worked at the salon, where a madam from Mardan and 3 boys Kashi, Haris and Sherry also worked.

When the owner of the salon, Asimur Rehman, came to the salon, the madam and Haris had gone to Lahore at that time.

The affected employee said that the owner sent Sherry to buy something from market and later Kashi to get milk, while the milk was available at the salon.

“Asimur Rehman told me to go to the madam’s room and make tea. The madam’s room was in front, I went there and the owner also came there behind me,” she said.

The woman said that Asimur Rehman forcibly raped her by slapping her and torturing her. Later, after threatening her with serious consequences, he made her sit on a bike and left her near her house.

According to the police, a case has been registered and an investigation has been started into the incident and raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.