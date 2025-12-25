From Babar Azam to Biryani: what Pakistan searched on TikTok in 2025

LAHORE – TikTok, a short video platform, on Tuesday released a list of the most-searched words in Pakistan for 2025, offering insight into what users across the country were seeking throughout the year, ranging from cricket and television to travel, food, and everyday information.

According to the platform, search activity in Pakistan reflects a growing shift towards using TikTok as a discovery and information tool rather than solely for entertainment. Users increasingly turned to short-form videos to follow major national moments, explore travel destinations, compare products and seek practical guidance from creators.

“TikTok Search has become an essential part of daily life in Pakistan,” said Umais Naveed, TikTok’s Content Operations Lead for South Asia. He said users were actively seeking information and recommendations in real time, whether to track cricket matches, plan trips, learn new skills or check reviews before making purchases.

The list shows strong interest in travel-related searches, with Islamabad, Altit Fort Hunza, and the Chenab River among the most-searched-for places. TikTok said the trend points to increased domestic tourism, with creators playing a key role in shaping travel decisions through reviews and itineraries.

Cricket dominated searches related to news and current events. Queries such as Babar Azam’s century, matches between Pakistan and India, and matches between Pakistan and South Africa featured prominently, highlighting how major sporting events continue to drive online engagement in the country.

Entertainment content also featured heavily. Turkish dramas, local reality shows and award ceremonies were among the most searched television-related topics, while Pakistani and regional music continued to gain traction through viral soundtracks.

TikTok said searches linked to specific content categories rose sharply over the past year. Searches related to #TravelTok increased by 53pc, #FoodTok by 52pc and #StudyTok by 60pc, while #FitnessTok recorded the highest growth at 66pc year-on-year.

Beyond entertainment, users searched for practical content such as product reviews, software updates, mehndi designs and AI-related prompts, indicating a broader use of the platform for everyday decision-making.

TikTok said the 2025 search trends reflect how Pakistanis are using the platform to engage with culture, follow national conversations and access information in a more visual and accessible format.

Here are the top searched words on TikTok in Pakistan in 2025, in no particular order:

Most Searched Places

• Islamabad

• Altit Fort Hunza

• Chenab River

• Lahore

• Karachi

Most Searched News and Moments

• Babar Azam 100 century

• Pakistan v South Africa

• Pakistan v India

• Nadia Meri Soni Sawani

• Floods

Most Searched TV Shows

• Turkish series

• Tamasha

• Meri Bahuein

• Mein Manto Nahi Hoon

• Hum Awards 2025

Most Searched Soundtracks

• Jhol | Maanu & Annural Khalid

• Supreme | Shubh

• Pal Pal | Afusic & AliSoomroMusic

• Je Pata Hunda | Nimra Mehra

• Ranjheya Ve | Zain Zohaib

Most Searched Foods

• Lava burger

• Biryani

• Aalu

• Dubai chocolate

• Macha drink

Most Searched Sportspeople

• Babar Azam

• Abhishek Sharma

• Virat Kohli

• Haris Rauf

• Mitchell Starc

Most Searched Musicians

• Havi

• Talha Anjum

• Nimra Mehra

• Ali Zafar

• Hassan Raheem

Most Searched TikTok Creators

• Alina Amir

• Jannat Mirza

• Khizar Umer

• Kanwal Aftab

• Sid Mr Rapper

Most Searched Showbiz Celebrities

• Imran Ashraf

• Fahad Mustafa

• Mahira Khan

• Kinza Hashmi

Notable Search Trends

• Product Reviews

• “Software Update”

• Mehndi Designs

• Billi Wali Funny Videos

• AI Usage / Prompts