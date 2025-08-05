Cloudburst wreaks havoc in India’s Uttarakhand; soldiers swept away

A cloudburst in the Indian state of Uttarakhand has caused massive destruction, sweeping away several soldiers as well.

According to Indian media, a devastating cloudburst occurred in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand due to severe weather conditions.

This resulted in a powerful and massive flash flood that wiped out many settlements. The flood destroyed everything in its path.

A helipad used by the Indian Air Force was also swept away in the flood, along with several soldiers. Search operations are currently underway.

India: A devastating cloudburst in Dharali village, Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand), today triggered flash floods and a massive mudslide, sweeping away homes, hotels, and shops. Many people are feared buried, and rescue efforts by the Army and NDRF are ongoing.

At least four deaths have been confirmed so far, while many people are missing, and hopes of finding them alive are fading.

The Indian Army has been called in for rescue efforts. Three military helicopters are participating in the operation to rescue the missing.

The Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in the area and advised local residents to stay away from the riverbanks.