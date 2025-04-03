25-year-old German tourist raped by Indian man

NEW DELHI – A 25-year-old German tourist was raped by a man inside a car in Hyderabad’s suburban Mamedipally, it emerged on Thursday.

The incident took place on Monday when the accused offered the woman and her German male friend a tour of the city, then took them to a secluded place and raped her after leaving the friend some distance away.

The accused was arrested within 12 hours of the crime near his Yakutpura residence, and was sent to judicial custody.

Police said the two German nationals had come to Hyderabad in the first week of March on the invitation of an Indian friend and were staying at his house in Meerpet.

They had also visited other cities in India and were due to return to Germany on April 3.

At around 7 pm on Monday, the German woman and her friend were going to the local vegetable market, where the 25-year-old accused and five minor boys from her neighbourhood approached them in a Swift car and started talking to them.