Jamaat-e-Islami, govt reach agreement to end ‘Haq Do Tehreek’ long march

ISLAMABAD – Following successful negotiations between Jamaat-e-Islami and the federal government, it has been agreed to end the ‘Haq Do Tehreek’ long march and form a joint committee to resolve Balochistan’s issues.

During a joint press conference in the federal capital with PML-N leaders, Jamaat-e-Islami members announced that the long march would be concluded in Lahore. PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah stated that a committee is being formed to address the problems faced by the people of Balochistan.

Rana Sanaullah said that eight demands were discussed during the meeting with the Jamaat-e-Islami delegation, and an agreement was reached. As per the agreement, a committee will be formed after consultation with the Prime Minister. The committee will include representatives from the federal and Balochistan governments, provincial opposition parties, members of the Haq Do Tehreek, and law enforcement agencies that have made sacrifices for peace.

The Prime Minister’s advisor said that the committee will identify all issues and challenges facing the people of Balochistan and will formulate actionable recommendations to resolve them. The Government of Pakistan is committed to addressing Balochistan’s problems, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is keen to find solutions for the province.

He added that Balochistan is the heart of Pakistan, its people are patriotic, and Pakistan’s future is linked to Balochistan. The province’s peace and development are essential, and no one will be allowed to disrupt its stability. Balochistan’s progress is Pakistan’s progress, but it depends on peace in the region.

Rana Sanaullah emphasized that peace in Balochistan is not possible without the participation of its people and representatives. Those violent elements who martyr innocent citizens and check ID cards before targeting people from buses have no place in Balochistan, Pakistan, or its government.

The Prime Minister’s advisor further stated that these elements are fighting Pakistan at the behest of enemies, and only by uniting with the people of Balochistan can these external threats be defeated.

Maulana Hidayatur Rehman

On this occasion, the head of the Haq Do Tehreek, Maulana Hidayatur Rehman, said that they began their journey from Gwadar on July 25 with an 8-point agenda to raise their voices and share the pains of the people of Balochistan.

He said their demands were presented to the federal government and a mutual understanding has been reached. “We want peace, not chaos. We are political workers struggling under the law of the state and are not aligned with any undemocratic forces.”

He expressed hope that the committee will be formed with consensus and will help resolve the province’s issues. Announcing the end of the sit-in in Lahore, he confirmed they will not proceed to Islamabad.

Liaqat Baloch

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami senior leader Liaqat Baloch stated that every issue ultimately ends in dialogue. This long march sent a message to the entire nation that the people of Balochistan are patriotic and want to protect the constitution, law, democracy, and fundamental human rights in their province.