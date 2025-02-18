Massive fire destroys Dozens of Shops at Karachi’s Glass Tower

KARACHI – Pakistan’s financial hub Karachi witnessed another fire incident and this time shopping center near Teen Talwar on Khayaban-e-Iqbal was the place where dozens of shops gutted.

The inferno started on first floor in clothing stores, and soon several other shops got under the flames. Several trucks of Rescue and firefighters rushed to site and took control of fire.

Despite hours of firefighting, more than three dozen shops were completely gutted due to intensity of the fire. Shopkeepers and store owners removed their merchandise in haste to avoid losses.

Karachi Tower Fire

Meanwhile, no deaths were reported while a firefighter and two shopkeepers were moved to hospital for aid due to choking smoke. The building was fully evacuated, and K-Electric temporarily suspended power to the tower to help reduce the damage.

The first floor, which contains hundreds of shops remained worst affected while cause of the fire is still under probe.

Those affected by fire urged Sindh government for compensation, as they face massive losses from the destruction of 35 shops and the impact on 80 others.