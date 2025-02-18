Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

IWMI Pakistan opens its field office at Hazara University Mansehra campus

PESHAWAR—The International Water Management Institute (IWMI) has established its field at the University of Hazara University Mansehra campus.

A joint press statement from the organizations says an initiative designed to strengthen partnerships for cooperation and research in managing agricultural water resources. The goals of this initiative include improving water productivity, utilizing non-conventional water resources in agriculture, and offering evidence-based solutions to enhance both water and food security.

Prof. Dr Mohsin Nawaz, Vice Chancellor of Hazara University, and Dr Mohsin Hafeez, Global Director of Water, Food, and Ecosystems at IWMI, led the opening ceremony, which officials from both organizations attended.

Commenting on the development, Dr Mohsin said that this exclusive partnership aims to integrate the efforts and expertise of IWMI and Hazara University to design and implement evidence-based research together that would support academia and students in sustaining agricultural production and enhancing water and food security.

“This partnership will mark a significant milestone in our efforts to promote sustainable water management practices in Pakistan. We’re excited to work with Hazara University to drive positive change in the region, ” Mohsin added.

He said installing this cutting-edge sensor technology will empower local farmers to make data-driven decisions, reduce water waste, and promote efficient irrigation practices. This is a crucial step towards achieving sustainable agriculture in Pakistan. ”

VC Hazara University Mohsin Nawaz said, “We’re thrilled to strengthen our partnership with IWMI, and we’re confident that this collaboration will benefit our students, faculty, and the local community.”

“This initiative is a testament to our commitment to promoting sustainable development and addressing the water management challenges facing our region. We look forward to working with IWMI to drive positive change.”

Following the inauguration, IWMI representatives installed a cutting-edge sensor at Hazara University’s agricultural farm. This advanced technology will provide real-time monitoring of soil water content, empowering local farmers to make data-driven decisions regarding water conservation and irrigation practices. This initiative aims to promote more efficient water usage and support sustainable agriculture in the region.

The day’s events concluded with a productive meeting held in the Hazara University conference room, where IWMI and Hazara University Officials engaged in in-depth discussions about expanding their cooperation.

The meeting explored potential avenues for joint research projects, educational exchanges, and other collaborative efforts to address water management challenges and promote sustainable development. This strengthened partnership promises to significantly benefit both the university and the local community.

This initiative is part of the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) funded Water Resource Accountability in Pakistan (WRAP) Programme.

 

 

Picture of Sarfraz Ali
Sarfraz Ali
The writer works as an Editor of Digital Media for Daily Pakistan. He can be reached at sarfraz1168@gmail.com.

