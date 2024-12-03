Fire erupts at Rimpa Plaza in Karachi

KARACHI – A fire broke out in multi-storey building in southern port city of Karachi on Tuesday around one and half month after the same building was hit by blaze.

Reports said the fire erupted at a flat on first floor of the Rimpa Plaza located on M.A. Jinnah Road in the metropolitan city.

The building has been evacuated while efforts are underway to douse the fire as firefighters are present on the site. Police have also cordoned off the area.

Last year in May, a fire erupted at 8th floor of the building when it had flared up in a ware house of spare parts.

More to follow…