Govt proposes five year imprisonment, Rs1 million fine for spreading fake news

ISLAMABAD – The government has prepared the initial draft of the Cyber Crime Amendment Bill, under which those spreading fake news will face a punishment of five years in prison or a fine of Rs1 million.

Reports said the government has also proposed the establishment of Digital Rights Protection Authority, which will have the power to block or remove content from social media.

The authority can issue orders to remove content against law enforcement agencies, state institutions or any individual. News and content that spreads fear or terror among masses will also be removed.

It would also have the power to remove content spreading hatred against the state and its institutions.

Under the amendment bill, content related to threatening, making false accusations, and pornography will also be removed.

Those deliberately spreading false information, causing panic, and fostering distrust will face five years of imprisonment or a fine of Rs1 million, according to the draft.

Furthermore, the authority will comprise a chairman and six members, and decisions to be made by the authority can be challenged in a tribunal.