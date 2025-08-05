PSX crosses 143,000-mark for the first time in history

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has achieved a historic milestone as its benchmark index surged past the 143,000 mark for the first time ever.

The market remains open with the KSE-100 index standing at 143,128.19 points, reflecting a gain of 1,075.55 points or a 0.76% increase from the previous close of 142,052.64.

This landmark performance highlights growing investor confidence amid positive economic signals and policy stability. Market analysts attribute the bullish trend to improved sentiments across sectors, foreign inflows, and encouraging macroeconomic indicators.

The PSX’s record-breaking rally marks a significant moment in Pakistan’s capital market history, signaling robust investor participation and a strengthening financial outlook.

The upbeat trend follows Friday’s impressive performance, when KSE-100 crossed 141,000-point barrier. The market had initially faced selling pressure, dropping 433 points in early trade. However, it rebounded sharply, gaining 483.07 points by midday to reach 139,873.49. The index closed the day with a robust increase of 1,644.56 points, or 1.18%, ending at 141,034.98.

Market analysts linked ongoing bullish sentiment to improved economic outlook, particularly the fresh trade deal with the Amercia that includes lower tariff commitments. The agreement boosted investor confidence amid easing political concerns and stabilization in corporate performance expectations.

Those familiar with market trends remain cautiously optimistic, saying sustained gains will depend on macroeconomic indicators, progress on structural reforms, and implementation of trade agreement terms. If positive momentum continues, the PSX could be poised for further gains in the coming sessions.