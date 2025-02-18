Top Teams, Players to Watch in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Cricket fans are excited to watch their favourite players in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, marking return of major international cricket to the country after nearly 3 decades. The tournament will begin with Pakistan playing New Zealand in Karachi.

Following years of hosting matches in the UAE, global cricket gradually returned to Pakistan in 2018, leading to this significant tournament.

Key Players to Watch

Teams Players Bangladesh Taskin Ahmed – Key pacer in top form India Harshit Rana – Replacement for Bumrah, young pacer with immense potential New Zealand Kane Williamson – Experienced batter, crucial to the team’s success Pakistan Babar Azam – Top-ranked ODI batter, vital to Pakistan’s chances Afghanistan Azmatullah Omarzai – Consistent performer with the bat Australia Spencer Johnson – Rising left-arm pacer with a rapid rise through the ranks England Liam Livingstone – Key all-rounder for batting and spin options South Africa Marco Jansen – All-rounder with the ability to perform with both bat and ball

Group A

Team Fixtures Bangladesh Bangladesh vs India – Feb 20, Dubai Bangladesh vs New Zealand – Feb 24, Rawalpindi Bangladesh vs Pakistan – Feb 27, Rawalpindi India India vs Bangladesh – Feb 20, Dubai India vs Pakistan – Feb 23, Dubai India vs New Zealand – Mar 2, Dubai New Zealand New Zealand vs Pakistan – Feb 19, Karachi New Zealand vs Bangladesh – Feb 24, Rawalpindi New Zealand vs India – Mar 2, Dubai Pakistan Pakistan vs New Zealand – Feb 19, Karachi Pakistan vs India – Feb 23, Dubai Pakistan vs Bangladesh – Feb 27, Rawalpindi

Group B

Team Fixtures Afghanistan Afghanistan vs South Africa – Feb 21, Karachi Afghanistan vs England – Feb 26, Lahore Afghanistan vs Australia – Feb 28, Lahore Australia Australia vs England – Feb 22, Lahore Australia vs South Africa – Feb 25, Rawalpindi Australia vs Afghanistan – Feb 28, Lahore England England vs Australia – Feb 22, Lahore England vs Afghanistan – Feb 26, Lahore England vs South Africa – Mar 1, Karachi South Africa South Africa vs Afghanistan – Feb 21, Karachi South Africa vs Australia – Feb 25, Rawalpindi South Africa vs England – Mar 1, Karachi

Fans can expect high-intensity cricket across the tournament venues in Dubai, Rawalpindi, Karachi, and Lahore as teams battle for semi-final spots.