Top Teams, Players to Watch in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Cricket fans are excited to watch their favourite players in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, marking return of major international cricket to the country after nearly 3 decades. The tournament will begin with Pakistan playing New Zealand in Karachi.
Following years of hosting matches in the UAE, global cricket gradually returned to Pakistan in 2018, leading to this significant tournament.
Key Players to Watch
|Teams
|Players
|Bangladesh
|Taskin Ahmed – Key pacer in top form
|India
|Harshit Rana – Replacement for Bumrah, young pacer with immense potential
|New Zealand
|Kane Williamson – Experienced batter, crucial to the team’s success
|Pakistan
|Babar Azam – Top-ranked ODI batter, vital to Pakistan’s chances
|Afghanistan
|Azmatullah Omarzai – Consistent performer with the bat
|Australia
|Spencer Johnson – Rising left-arm pacer with a rapid rise through the ranks
|England
|Liam Livingstone – Key all-rounder for batting and spin options
|South Africa
|Marco Jansen – All-rounder with the ability to perform with both bat and ball
Group A
|Team
|Fixtures
|Bangladesh
|Bangladesh vs India – Feb 20, Dubai
|Bangladesh vs New Zealand – Feb 24, Rawalpindi
|Bangladesh vs Pakistan – Feb 27, Rawalpindi
|India
|India vs Bangladesh – Feb 20, Dubai
|India vs Pakistan – Feb 23, Dubai
|India vs New Zealand – Mar 2, Dubai
|New Zealand
|New Zealand vs Pakistan – Feb 19, Karachi
|New Zealand vs Bangladesh – Feb 24, Rawalpindi
|New Zealand vs India – Mar 2, Dubai
|Pakistan
|Pakistan vs New Zealand – Feb 19, Karachi
|Pakistan vs India – Feb 23, Dubai
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh – Feb 27, Rawalpindi
Group B
|Team
|Fixtures
|Afghanistan
|Afghanistan vs South Africa – Feb 21, Karachi
|Afghanistan vs England – Feb 26, Lahore
|Afghanistan vs Australia – Feb 28, Lahore
|Australia
|Australia vs England – Feb 22, Lahore
|Australia vs South Africa – Feb 25, Rawalpindi
|Australia vs Afghanistan – Feb 28, Lahore
|England
|England vs Australia – Feb 22, Lahore
|England vs Afghanistan – Feb 26, Lahore
|England vs South Africa – Mar 1, Karachi
|South Africa
|South Africa vs Afghanistan – Feb 21, Karachi
|South Africa vs Australia – Feb 25, Rawalpindi
|South Africa vs England – Mar 1, Karachi
Fans can expect high-intensity cricket across the tournament venues in Dubai, Rawalpindi, Karachi, and Lahore as teams battle for semi-final spots.
Champions Trophy 2025 broadcast, live streaming details in Pakistan