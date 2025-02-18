Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Top Teams, Players to Watch in ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Cricket fans are excited to watch their favourite players in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, marking return of major international cricket to the country after nearly 3 decades. The tournament will begin with Pakistan playing New Zealand in Karachi.

Following years of hosting matches in the UAE, global cricket gradually returned to Pakistan in 2018, leading to this significant tournament.

Key Players to Watch

Teams Players
Bangladesh Taskin Ahmed – Key pacer in top form
India Harshit Rana – Replacement for Bumrah, young pacer with immense potential
New Zealand Kane Williamson – Experienced batter, crucial to the team’s success
Pakistan Babar Azam – Top-ranked ODI batter, vital to Pakistan’s chances
Afghanistan Azmatullah Omarzai – Consistent performer with the bat
Australia Spencer Johnson – Rising left-arm pacer with a rapid rise through the ranks
England Liam Livingstone – Key all-rounder for batting and spin options
South Africa Marco Jansen – All-rounder with the ability to perform with both bat and ball

Group A

Team Fixtures
Bangladesh Bangladesh vs India – Feb 20, Dubai
Bangladesh vs New Zealand – Feb 24, Rawalpindi
Bangladesh vs Pakistan – Feb 27, Rawalpindi
India India vs Bangladesh – Feb 20, Dubai
India vs Pakistan – Feb 23, Dubai
India vs New Zealand – Mar 2, Dubai
New Zealand New Zealand vs Pakistan – Feb 19, Karachi
New Zealand vs Bangladesh – Feb 24, Rawalpindi
New Zealand vs India – Mar 2, Dubai
Pakistan Pakistan vs New Zealand – Feb 19, Karachi
Pakistan vs India – Feb 23, Dubai
Pakistan vs Bangladesh – Feb 27, Rawalpindi

Group B

Team Fixtures
Afghanistan Afghanistan vs South Africa – Feb 21, Karachi
Afghanistan vs England – Feb 26, Lahore
Afghanistan vs Australia – Feb 28, Lahore
Australia Australia vs England – Feb 22, Lahore
Australia vs South Africa – Feb 25, Rawalpindi
Australia vs Afghanistan – Feb 28, Lahore
England England vs Australia – Feb 22, Lahore
England vs Afghanistan – Feb 26, Lahore
England vs South Africa – Mar 1, Karachi
South Africa South Africa vs Afghanistan – Feb 21, Karachi
South Africa vs Australia – Feb 25, Rawalpindi
South Africa vs England – Mar 1, Karachi

Fans can expect high-intensity cricket across the tournament venues in Dubai, Rawalpindi, Karachi, and Lahore as teams battle for semi-final spots.

Champions Trophy 2025 broadcast, live streaming details in Pakistan

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

