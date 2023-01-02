Here's how Babar Azam and other Pakistani cricketers welcomed New Year

As the world witnessed huge celebrations of New Year post-Covid times, several Pakistani cricketers took to social media to wish their fans on New Year and to bid adieu to memories of the last year.

Some cricketer players spent the time doing hard training amid series, while others shared their New Year Resolutions with fans. Despite many of the players staying in their home country for national duty, recent updates of Pakistani players have become nothing less than a visual treat for their fans.

Babar Azam

Pakistani captain and star batter, known for his level-headed attitude, is busy smashing Black Caps amid ongoing series in the port city of Karachi. However, the skipper took some time for his fans to wish them a happy New Year.

The flamboyant batter shared a clip with actor cum host Fahad Mustafa in a viral video wishing fans and followers on the occasion. The clip shows Fahad and Babar Azam wishing fans in style.

Haris Rauf

Ace speedster Haris Rauf, who lately tied the knot with Muzna Masood Malik in a star-studded Nikah ceremony, spent the New Year eve doing rigorous physical training as he eyes a comeback after injury.

🇵🇰🏏 🤲 Preparations for upcoming challenges. pic.twitter.com/O0FDaKFpik — Haris Rauf (@HarisRauf14) January 1, 2023

“Preparations for upcoming challenges,” he wrote while posting a series of clips on microblogging platform.

Shoaib Akhtar

Former player turned sports analyst Shoaib Akhtar also took to his social media to wish their fans on the New Year. Akhtar, nicknamed ‘Rawalpindi Express’, amassed huge fans on social media as he hold the record for the first bowler to be recorded bowling at 100 miles per hour.

Happy New Year to all of you. I wish & pray that 2023 is a better year for our country in particular & the world in general.

I hope things are uphill from here. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 1, 2023

Spending last few days of 2023 in the capital of #Portugal , #Lisbon.

Its been lovely spending some time in Europe in the winter holidays. pic.twitter.com/HHkyNXqgwc — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) December 30, 2022

In a social media post, he wrote about spending New Year holidays in the capital of Portugal, Lisbon. It’s been lovely spending some time in Europe in the winter holidays, he added.

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is also busy off the field as the speedster is attending the wedding of his future sister-in-law Aqsa Shahid Afridi.

Afridi, has just recovered from a World Cup injury, is also busy training for a comeback. “It’s about time, in sha Allah. Can’t wait to be bowling in the grounds again,” he wrote treating his fans with a workout routine.

It’s about time, in sha Allah. Can’t wait to be bowling in the grounds again. 🤲 pic.twitter.com/tEKA1n5dB9 — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) December 31, 2022

Shadab Khan

Pakistan's star all-rounder Shadab Khan also took to social media to share his New Year resolution. "Can’t thank Allah enough for 2022. Ups and downs are part of cricket and life but I am always thankful for this opportunity to represent my country and play the sport I love. In 2023, I will try to improve every day as a cricketer and as a person. Thank you for your support," he wrote in a tweet.

Can’t thank Allah enough for 2022. Ups and downs are part of cricket and life but I am always thankful for this opportunity to represent my country and play the sport I love. In 2023, I will try to improve everyday as a cricketer and as a person. Thank you for your support. pic.twitter.com/czVSYoizAW — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) January 1, 2023

Shoaib Malik

Divorce rumors continue to swirl in for Shoaib Malik and his wife Sania Mirza while both remain tight-lipped about the gossip.

Malik, 40, in his New Year status simple greets fans a Happy New Year with a smile.

- Happy New Year everyone 🥰 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) December 31, 2022

His wife Sania Mirza however raised eyebrows with cryptic postpost on New Year.