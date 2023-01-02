Does Sanam Saeed's 2022 recap video confirms marriage with Mohib Mirza?

Lollywood diva Sanam Saeed is a woman of many talents. Her legion of admirers finds her to be multi-dimensional, exploring other genres of creativity, as she maintains her reputation as a skilled actor in the Pakistani drama serial world.

While 2022 was a great year for Pakistani showbiz, 2023 looks so much more promising. Similar was the case with the Zindagi Gulzar Hai actress.

Taking to Instagram, the Cake star shared her best moments from the year 2022 and co-actor Mohib Mirza was everywhere, which shows both are very much together and maybe even married.

'Goodbye and Hello! Grateful for a wholesome year full of lessons, patience, adventures and love', she captioned.

Rumors have been rife for a long time that Sanam has married her co-actor Mohib, though both stars have not spoken up about it publicly. While the speculations have been going on for quite some time now, the actress likes to keep her love life private.

Earlier, many media portals and celebrities also hinted that these two were together and nothing was confirmed until Saeed's year 2022 recap said it all.

On the work front, Saeed will also be seen in Usman Mukhtar and Adnan Siddiqui's upcoming project Umro Ayyar.