Hamza Ali Abbasi pays a sweet tribute to his mother, sister and wife on International Women's Day

On Sunday, women came out in force to celebrate our social, economic, cultural and political achievements and to push for gender parity.

Many people, including celebs, spent the day spreading inspirational messages and paying tribute to the kick-ass women in their life.

Former actor Hamza Ali Abbasi celebrated International Women’s Day by honouring the ladies who play an influential role in his life.

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a photo of his mother, sister and wife, writing: Thank you, Allah, for surrounding me with these powerful, skilled, accomplished & independent women so I can feel loved, secure and have the freedom to pursue my goals."

"Thankyou Allah for making me a proud son, a grateful brother & a thankful husband... #InternationalWomensDay," concluded Abbasi.

