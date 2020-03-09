Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain sing PSL song ‘Khel Ja’ and we love it!

KARACHI - Pakistani star couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are having the time of their lives ever since they tied the knot earlier this year.

The celebrity couple has enthralled millions of fans on their social media accounts, thanks to the videos and photos which they often share.

Iqra and Yasir on Sunday (yesterday) shared a video together which shows them travelling in a car with Iqra on the driving seat. The couple looks cute as they sing Pakistan Super League song “Khel Ja”, a song by Fawad Khan, Aima Baig and Haroon Shahid.

PSL 2020 — Match 23: Lahore Qalandars thrash ... 10:18 PM | 8 Mar, 2020 LAHORE - Lahore Qalandars comfortably sailed to an 8-wicket victory against Karachi Kings in the 23rd match of this ...

Here is the sweet post:

Did you enjoy watching the video? Let us know in the comments section below.