Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain sing PSL song ‘Khel Ja’ and we love it!
Web Desk
01:42 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain sing PSL song ‘Khel Ja’ and we love it!
Share

KARACHI - Pakistani star couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are having the time of their lives ever since they tied the knot earlier this year.

The celebrity couple has enthralled millions of fans on their social media accounts, thanks to the videos and photos which they often share.

Iqra and Yasir on Sunday (yesterday) shared a video together which shows them travelling in a car with Iqra on the driving seat. The couple looks cute as they sing Pakistan Super League song “Khel Ja”, a song by Fawad Khan, Aima Baig and Haroon Shahid.

PSL 2020 — Match 23: Lahore Qalandars thrash ... 10:18 PM | 8 Mar, 2020

LAHORE - Lahore Qalandars comfortably sailed to an 8-wicket victory against Karachi Kings in the 23rd match of this ...

Here is the sweet post:

Did you enjoy watching the video? Let us know in the comments section below. 

More From This Category
Bollywood stars express their condolences on ...
02:55 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
Everyday is a women's day, says Neelam Munir
02:42 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
Hamza Ali Abbasi supports Feroze Khan’s ...
02:42 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
Aurat- a tribute: Ali Zafar pays homage to women
02:22 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain sing PSL song ‘Khel ...
01:42 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
Transgender queen crowned in Pattaya, Thailand
01:35 PM | 9 Mar, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood stars express their condolences on death of comedy legend Amanullah
02:55 PM | 9 Mar, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr