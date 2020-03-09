Hamza Ali Abbasi supports Feroze Khan’s decision to quit showbiz

Sheherbano Syed
02:42 PM | 9 Mar, 2020
Hamza Ali Abbasi supports Feroze Khan's decision to quit showbiz
Actor Feroze Khan recently announced that he was quitting the showbiz industry in for religious reasons. Khan’s decision was praised not only by fans but also by fellow celebrity Hamza Ali Abbasi.

 Abbasi himself made a similar career turn a few months ago.

In a tweet, the Alif actor associated Khan’s decision with his own as he prays for both of them to gain the strength to fulfil their new goal. “Masha Allah. I pray that may Allah help us to keep our intentions pure and give us guidance to spread his message to the best of our abilities and understanding. May Allah bless you brother,”he said.

Last week, Feroze Khan announced that he is saying goodbye to the showbiz industry for religious reasons.

Putting an end to the conjecture surrounding reasons as to why he deleted his Instagram account a couple of weeks ago, the actor took to Twitter to issue a statement for his fans:

“My fans have been waiting for a statement from me. I announce that I quit the showbiz industry and will only act and provide my services for the teaching of Islam through this platform if needed else anything but this InshAllah, Request you all to pray for me and my loved ones,” he said.

He is currently winning hearts as Hamza in ‘Ishqiya’ alongside Hania Aamir and Ramsha Khan.

This project might be his last drama on television while the upcoming film Tich Button will be his last cinematic outing.

