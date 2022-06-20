Celebrities raise concerns over decision to exhume Aamir Liaquat Hussain's body
Share
Pakistani celebrities have expressed their concerns about an court order to perform post-mortem examination of the dead body of famed TV host Aamir Liaquat Hussain.
Last week, the judicial magistrate East issued orders in this regard on a petition filed by a citizen named Abdul Ahad, who said that autopsy must be performed to determine the cause of sudden death of the televangelist.
Taking to Twitter, Ushan Shah wrote: “Let the man rest. Exhuming his body will just torture his kids more, they’ve gone through enough”.
Let the man rest. Exhuming his body will just torture his kids more, they’ve gone through enough. #AamirLiaquat— Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) June 18, 2022
Pakistan’s veteran actress Bushra Ansari also raised voice against the court orders regarding exhumation of Aamir Liaquat’s body to perform autopsy.
She also held social media trolling responsible for the death of the TV host, adding: “Social media is one of the major curses”.
Talking about the court orders, she said that the deceased persons should not be disgraced anymore. Ansari said that Aamir Liaquat’s children are fighting on many fronts and they should not be tortured further.
View this post on Instagram
Waseem Badam also expressed concerns over the post-mortem orders.
جبکہ ایک مجسٹریٹ کے ہی حکم کے بعد ان کی پوسٹ مورٹم کے بغیر تدفین کی گئی۔— Waseem Badami (@WaseemBadami) June 18, 2022
خدارا مرحوم کے بچوں کو مزید کرب سے نہ گزاریں#amirliaquathussain https://t.co/0aUDAIVlGh
Liaquat, a former PTI MNA from a Karachi constituency, was found dead at his house situated in Khudadad Colony of the seaside metropolis on June 9. A number of showbiz celebrities, politicians, and influencers have expressed shock, grief, and offered condolences to his family.
At that time, police also called for the post-mortem examination but the family members of the deceased had refused to allow it.
Bushra Iqbal shares heartfelt note on Aamir ... 12:18 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s first wife Dr Bushra Iqbal has shared her concern about the court’s decision of ...
- Bio-fertilizers | benefits and usage04:55 PM | 18 Jun, 2022
- Different ways of adding fertilizers and other nutrients to crops05:29 AM | 15 Jun, 2022
- Biopesticides: eco-friendly solution for yield enhancement07:15 AM | 12 Jun, 2022
- Foodscaping: Grow home-grown vegetables and flowers together05:52 AM | 8 Jun, 2022
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Australian man smashes world record for most push-ups in one hour02:26 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
- IHC dismisses defamation case against Imaan Mazari01:46 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan’s Noor Zaman bags Asian Junior Squash Championship 2022 ...12:47 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
- Pakistani rupee in freefall as US dollar soars above Rs210 in ...11:54 AM | 20 Jun, 2022
- Experts call for immediate measures to tackle climate challenges in ...11:37 AM | 20 Jun, 2022
- Adnan Siddiqui boycotts US event over invitation to Indian ...10:31 AM | 20 Jun, 2022
- Celebrities raise concerns over decision to exhume Aamir Liaquat ...09:36 AM | 20 Jun, 2022
- Shehnaaz Gill all set to make big Bollywood debut in Salman Khan's ...11:08 PM | 19 Jun, 2022
- PPP will form next government, says Zardari10:01 AM | 19 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022