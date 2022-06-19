Bushra Iqbal shares heartfelt note on Aamir Liaquat's post-mortem order
Bushra Iqbal shares heartfelt note on Aamir Liaquat's post-mortem order
Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s first wife Dr Bushra Iqbal has shared her concern about the court’s decision of performing autopsy of the dead body of her husband.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “All of you who are the fans and admirers of late Amir Liaquat Hussain, are you in favor of postmortem of Dr Aamir Liaquat, do you want his body to go through this procedure? They want their contentment after giving the torture and pain to the dead body? Shari’ah doesn’t does not allow this act, dismemberment of the dead and exhumation of the grave is forbidden in Islam. Allah is watching everything. #AamirLiaquat”

She further said, “For those referencing possible murder: According to the Civil Surgeon’s external examination, there were no signs of bruises, fractures, injuries and violence marks on the body of the deceased. From this point of view as well a post-mortem would be purposeless.”

Bushra also posted the picture in which procedure of autopsy was narrated.

