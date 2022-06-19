Maya Ali celebrates 7 million followers on Instagram

Lollywood diva Maya Ali has touched the 7 million followers mark on Instagram and thanked her fans for their love.

Taking to Instagram, the Mann Mayal actress thanked her family and fans for their support and love.

She wrote, “I know I am a little late for this post but honestly nothing can beat or justify all of your love. Thank you for being an amazing, great and supportive family throughout the years. Trust me I don’t see any number, I just see the Love, emotion and connection. Love you all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

On the work front, Maya Ali was praised for her performance in the drama serial Jo Bichar Gaye co-starring Wahaj Ali and Talha Chahour.