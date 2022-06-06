Maya Ali looks like a vision in a beautiful red saree
Lollywood diva Maya Ali has won thousands of hearts and is still making headlines for her fashionable wardrobe choices and acting talent.
Over the time, the Mann Mayal actress also made some iconic fashion statements as far as eastern fashion is concerned and is continuing to do so.
For her recent Instagram post, Maya proved her fashion sense once again and donned a stunning red saree from her own clothing label MAYA Pret-a-Porter. "Laal mere dil ka haal…❤️," captioned the Diyar e Dil star.
The 32-year-old's saree had gorgeous crimson fabric with stunning details. Needless to say, Maya looked gorgeous and her comment section was filled with compliments.
On the work front, Maya Ali was praised for her performance in the drama serial Jo Bichar Gaye co-starring Wahaj Ali and Talha Chahour.
