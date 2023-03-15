Search

Saqlain Mushtaq shares why he agreed to marrying his firstborn to Shadab Khan

Maheen Khawaja 02:50 PM | 15 Mar, 2023
Saqlain Mushtaq, a retired Pakistani right-arm off-break spin bowler, has made a name for himself both on and off the field. In recent times, he has taken on the prestigious role of head coach for the Pakistani national cricket team, where he continues to share his wealth of knowledge and experience with upcoming players.

The former Pakistani spin bowler recently made an appearance on Nadir Ali's podcast, where he discussed the details of his daughter's marriage. According to him, Shadab's family sent a proposal and the marriage was finalized within a few days. Saqlain expressed his eagerness to get his daughter married at an early age. 

Furthermore, he shared that Shadab's mother came to their house and insisted on them accepting the proposal. She said, "Even if someone is a beggar or a king, he has to search for his daughter's match and get her married. It's Allah's will, and I won't leave your house until you say yes." Saqlain replied that they would both do Istikhara, seeking guidance from Allah through prayers. It was then decided that the marriage would take place.

Mushtaq also revealed that the Nikah ceremony took place on the day of a blackout in Pakistan. He spoke highly of his son-in-law Shadab Khan, describing him as a good person who offers prayers and gathers others for prayers. In the podcast, he went on to talk in detail about his son-in-law, expressing his happiness with the marriage and the family he has gained through it.

Mushtaq opened up about how he accepted Shadab as his son-in-law after observing two important habits of his. The first habit was when Shadab's mother informed him that he had expressed his wish for his parents to find a suitable partner for him. The second habit was Shadab's dedication to prayer, as he prayed five times a day.  that he did not notice anything wrong with him during the time they spent together and appreciated the fact that Shadab would invite everyone to pray by knocking on their doors. These qualities were crucial in his decision to accept Shadab as his son-in-law.

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

