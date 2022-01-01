Mahira Khan jolts the internet with killer dance moves in saree

Lollywood superstar Mahira Khan who is popularly known for her stellar acting and huge fan following across the globe is equally loved for her killer dance moves.

Always admired for her striking looks and perfect dance moves, the Humsafar star reached the zenith of success with hard work.

This time around, her throwback video started circulating on the web where the stunner is dressed to the nines in a gorgeous black saree while channelling filmy vibes.

Dancing on the tuneful song, the Bin Roye star was spotted jazzing to sultry moves, looking her stunning self.

Moreover, Khan also welcomed 2021 with a heartfelt Instagram post which gave a rare insight to her teenage years.

"on the eve of this new year… I’m sharing something ( countless videos of my teenage years) that was lost and found god knows how many years later, a few days back."

On the work front, Khan has been highly praised for the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and the short film Prince Charming.