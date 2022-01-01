Mahira Khan jolts the internet with killer dance moves in saree
Web Desk
07:11 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
Mahira Khan jolts the internet with killer dance moves in saree
Share

Lollywood superstar Mahira Khan who is popularly known for her stellar acting and huge fan following across the globe is equally loved for her killer dance moves.

Always admired for her striking looks and perfect dance moves, the Humsafar star reached the zenith of success with hard work.

This time around, her throwback video started circulating on the web where the stunner is dressed to the nines in a gorgeous black saree while channelling filmy vibes.

Dancing on the tuneful song, the Bin Roye star was spotted jazzing to sultry moves, looking her stunning self.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mashion (@mashionpk)

Moreover, Khan also welcomed 2021 with a heartfelt Instagram post which gave a rare insight to her teenage years.

"on the eve of this new year… I’m sharing something ( countless videos of my teenage years) that was lost and found god knows how many years later, a few days back."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

On the work front, Khan has been highly praised for the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and the short film Prince Charming.

Mahira Khan shares her favourite scene as Hum ... 08:11 PM | 27 Dec, 2021

Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay's latest episode has been winning hearts and has left the social media debating over the ...

More From This Category
Here's when Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are getting ...
06:26 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
Happy New Year – Pakistani celebrities welcome ...
06:49 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
Alizeh Shah breaks silence over her viral smoking ...
06:05 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
Areeba Habib ties the knot in a beautiful Nikkah ...
05:36 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
'The show must go on' - Adnan Siddiqui bids ...
04:00 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain recovering after being ...
03:30 PM | 31 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Here's when Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari are getting married (VIDEO)
06:26 PM | 1 Jan, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr