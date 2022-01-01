Mahira Khan jolts the internet with killer dance moves in saree
Share
Lollywood superstar Mahira Khan who is popularly known for her stellar acting and huge fan following across the globe is equally loved for her killer dance moves.
Always admired for her striking looks and perfect dance moves, the Humsafar star reached the zenith of success with hard work.
This time around, her throwback video started circulating on the web where the stunner is dressed to the nines in a gorgeous black saree while channelling filmy vibes.
Dancing on the tuneful song, the Bin Roye star was spotted jazzing to sultry moves, looking her stunning self.
View this post on Instagram
Moreover, Khan also welcomed 2021 with a heartfelt Instagram post which gave a rare insight to her teenage years.
"on the eve of this new year… I’m sharing something ( countless videos of my teenage years) that was lost and found god knows how many years later, a few days back."
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Khan has been highly praised for the drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay and the short film Prince Charming.
Mahira Khan shares her favourite scene as Hum ... 08:11 PM | 27 Dec, 2021
Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay's latest episode has been winning hearts and has left the social media debating over the ...
- What is Green manure and its benefits07:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- MOU signed| Department of Irrigation under Department of Agriculture, ...08:48 AM | 20 Dec, 2021
-
-
- Earthquake jolts Peshawar, other parts of KPK06:34 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
-
-
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021