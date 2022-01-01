Areeba Habib shares a sweet moment on stage with her husband

07:59 PM | 1 Jan, 2022
Areeba Habib shares a sweet moment on stage with her husband
Pakistani model-actor Areeba Habib’s wedding festivities are elegant and brimming with joy. The latest event to create a frenzy on the internet is the dreamy daytime Nikkah ceremony.

The Jalan star tied the knot in a beautiful traditional ceremony and needless to say, the festive celebration had an overload of flowers and smiling faces. Areeba made a beaming blushing bride and was a sight to behold in her exquisite red lehenga bridal outfit.

The couple posed for some charming portraits looking as loved up as ever. In particular, a video has surfaced on the internet where the happy groom is spotted kissing his stunning bride.

The Koi Chand Rakh star also posted stunning pictures from her big day which left her massive fan following mesmerised.

Earlier, the 28-year-old announced her wedding date by sharing pictures of the invitation package on her Instagram handle.

