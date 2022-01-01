Mahira Khan shares never-seen-before videos from her teenage
While several celebrities are enjoying the first day of the New Year in their styles, ace actress Mahira Khan is reliving the teenage period of her life.
Relishing her previous life, the Sadqay Tumharay star shared a throwback video on Instagram with a touching note.
“On the eve of this new year… I’m sharing something ( countless videos of my teenage years) that was lost and found god knows how many years later, a few days back,” she wrote.
“Was it a sign? A reminder of what we once were? Untainted by this world, unaware of what our future would hold for us.. 20 years ago what made us happy? Who were our heroes? What made us sad? What made us laugh so hard?” she added.
“Maybe it’s not such a bad thing to go back once in a while…
Here’s to some good old nostalgia, here’s to remembering that we were all just happy about being around friends and dancing around like fools. Heres to who we have become because of that. Here’s to the children in us.. here’s to never quite growing up..
Here’s to looking back sometimes and looking ahead always..
May there be love and joy.. the kind of Joy that makes our hearts smile. May the coming year be a peaceful and a healthy one for all. Ameen,” Mahira Khan concluded.
