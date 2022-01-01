Happy New Year – Pakistani celebrities welcome 2022 in style
The year 2022 is finally here with a bang! As another challenging year comes to an end, it’s time to welcome new vibes and new goals.

Stars and masses all around the globe are welcoming the year 2022 with zeal and zest. While some are curled up in a ball watching fireworks, others have taken the celebration topnotch.

Despite the fact that the new coronavirus variant has dimmed the celebration, the spirits and expectations are higher than ever. Pakistani celebrities also jumped on the bandwagon and welcomed the new year in style.

Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Mawra Hocane, Kinza Hashmi, Urwa Hocane, Sana Javed, Sonya Hussayn and many more welcomed the new year with heartwarming captions.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mansha Pasha (@manshapasha)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Maya Ali (@official_mayaali)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Adnan Siddiqui (@adnansid1)

View this post on Instagram

TOP LISTS

