Search

Lifestyle

Sonya Hussyn teases fans with poster of upcoming drama

10:00 PM | 31 Jan, 2024
Sonya Hussyn teases fans with poster of upcoming drama
Source: Sonya Hussayn (Instagram)

Pakistani powerhouse Sonya Hussyn, renowned for her chameleon-like ability to inhabit intricate characters, has sent ripples of excitement through her fandom with a glimpse into her latest project, "SAZA."

Hussyn, who has captivated audiences with her nuanced performances in dramas like Ishq Zahe Naseeb, Muhabbat Tujhe Alvida, and Nazo, and further cemented her versatility with critically acclaimed films like Tich Button and Daadal, has taken on a bold new persona for this upcoming drama.

Recently, she shared a teaser for her upcoming project on Green Entertainment. Gone is the glamorous veneer; instead, the actress stares back at the camera, her face etched with vulnerability and raw emotion, bearing the unmistakable marks of struggle. Rain cascades down, adding a sad touch to the already captivating visuals.

"SAZA Coming " she captioned the post.

Social media users including Habs actress Ushna Shah were left mesmerized by Hussyn's avatar. Shah commented, “Damn” while other users expressed their anticipation too.

On the work front, she will next be seen in Sorry: A Love Story.

Sonya Hussyn looks like a vision in red

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

04:06 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Bobby Deol celebrates 55th birthday with fans

11:42 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Sonya Hussyn looks like a vision in red

09:30 PM | 20 Jan, 2024

Shehnaaz Gill gives sneak peek into upcoming film, 'Sab First Class'

12:31 AM | 20 Jan, 2024

Sabina Farooq, Shahzad Sheikh to star in upcoming Ramadan special

08:45 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Aamir Liaquat’s third wife Dania Shah's latest public appearance ...

12:25 AM | 9 Jan, 2024

Feroze Khan shares first look of upcoming telefilm with Indian ...

Lifestyle

07:55 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Sana Shoaib Malik stuns in dress by Sania

08:56 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Ashfaque Satti responds to domestic violence allegation from third ...

11:29 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Pakistan's rising star Annural Khalid makes history as Spotify's ...

10:03 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

Celebrities rally behind Nomaika Ashfaque for speaking up against ...

10:46 PM | 30 Jan, 2024

British Asian Trust cuts ties with singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan after ...

09:39 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Does Usama Khan wish to marry Maya Ali?

Advertisement

Latest

11:35 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Pakistani celebs outraged as Imran Khan receives 14-year sentence

Gold & Silver Rate

02:55 PM | 31 Jan, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs600 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani rupee largely stable against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 31 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 31, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

On Wednesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 31 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 279.7 281.65
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 355 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 736.74 744.74
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 38.67 39.07
Danish Krone DKK 40.71 41.11
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.45 35.8
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 899.78 908.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.52 59.12
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.33 172.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 719.48 727.48
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.83 77.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 320.59 323.09
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Horoscope

08:25 AM | 31 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope – January 31, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: