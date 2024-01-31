Sonya Hussyn teases fans with poster of upcoming drama

Pakistani powerhouse Sonya Hussyn, renowned for her chameleon-like ability to inhabit intricate characters, has sent ripples of excitement through her fandom with a glimpse into her latest project, "SAZA."
Hussyn, who has captivated audiences with her nuanced performances in dramas like Ishq Zahe Naseeb, Muhabbat Tujhe Alvida, and Nazo, and further cemented her versatility with critically acclaimed films like Tich Button and Daadal, has taken on a bold new persona for this upcoming drama.
Recently, she shared a teaser for her upcoming project on Green Entertainment. Gone is the glamorous veneer; instead, the actress stares back at the camera, her face etched with vulnerability and raw emotion, bearing the unmistakable marks of struggle. Rain cascades down, adding a sad touch to the already captivating visuals.
"SAZA Coming " she captioned the post.
Social media users including Habs actress Ushna Shah were left mesmerized by Hussyn's avatar. Shah commented, “Damn” while other users expressed their anticipation too.
On the work front, she will next be seen in Sorry: A Love Story.
Pakistani currency remained largely stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 31, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.7 for buying and 281.65 for selling.
On Wednesday, Euro stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 355 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.7
|281.65
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.6
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.74
|744.74
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.67
|39.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.45
|35.8
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|899.78
|908.75
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.52
|59.12
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.33
|172.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.83
|77.53
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.59
|323.09
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
