Sonya Hussyn teases fans with poster of upcoming drama

Pakistani powerhouse Sonya Hussyn, renowned for her chameleon-like ability to inhabit intricate characters, has sent ripples of excitement through her fandom with a glimpse into her latest project, "SAZA."

Hussyn, who has captivated audiences with her nuanced performances in dramas like Ishq Zahe Naseeb, Muhabbat Tujhe Alvida, and Nazo, and further cemented her versatility with critically acclaimed films like Tich Button and Daadal, has taken on a bold new persona for this upcoming drama.

Recently, she shared a teaser for her upcoming project on Green Entertainment. Gone is the glamorous veneer; instead, the actress stares back at the camera, her face etched with vulnerability and raw emotion, bearing the unmistakable marks of struggle. Rain cascades down, adding a sad touch to the already captivating visuals.

"SAZA Coming " she captioned the post.

Social media users including Habs actress Ushna Shah were left mesmerized by Hussyn's avatar. Shah commented, “Damn” while other users expressed their anticipation too.

On the work front, she will next be seen in Sorry: A Love Story.