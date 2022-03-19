Ayesh Fatima: Meet the 7-year-old Pakistani girl who broke CCNA's world record
04:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2022
Ayesh Fatima: Meet the 7-year-old Pakistani girl who broke CCNA's world record
Ayesh Fatima has made the nation proud as she has broken the world record by coining the title of youngest-ever Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) professional in the world.

The seven-year-old has passed the certification and broken the record of an Indian girl named K. Visalini. She had achieved the feat in 2015 when she was just 11 years old and had broken the record of a Pakistani boy.

According to details, Ayesh who hails from Karachi has cleared the certification with flying colours. CCNA emphasizes on the technical skills required in networks. It covers both IP and non-IP networks including IPX and AppleTalk.

CCNA certification consists of six sections. It includes network fundamentals, network access, IP connectivity, IP services, security fundamentals, and automation and programmability.

Furthermore, Ayesha secured 80% marks in each network fundamentals and network access, 84% in IP connectivity, 90% in IP services, 73% in security fundamentals, and 100% in automation and programmability.

To become a CCNA professional, one must need to take CCNA 200-301 exam which contains around 100 questions to be completed in 2 hours and secure more than 82.5% overall marks.

