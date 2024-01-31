Search

Acting legend Talat Hussain battles dementia, Faysal Quraishi and wife express support

10:33 PM | 31 Jan, 2024
Acting legend Talat Hussain battles dementia, Faysal Quraishi and wife express support
Source: Instagram

Veteran Pakistani actor Talat Hussain, a beloved figure in the country's television, film, and theatre scene for decades, is battling dementia, it was recently confirmed. The news came to light after renowned actor and host Faysal Quraishi visited Hussain with his wife and producer Sana. Quraishi shared a video of the visit on his Instagram, showing him interacting with Hussain and revealing details about his upcoming film.

"I feel very nice. He's a very good boy," Hussain remarked, holding Quraishi's hand. The veteran actor expressed his appreciation for the visit, and his wife Rakhshanda Hussain also joined in, fondly reminiscing about their first meeting with Quraishi.

Quraishi shared his upcoming trip to Lahore for his new film, to which Hussain responded enthusiastically, urging everyone to "get ready for it." In the caption of his Instagram post, Quraishi wrote, "Talat Hussain's love and prayers will always stay with me. May Allah always keep him smiling like this."

Sana also took to Instagram to share a montage of pictures from the visit, accompanied by a heartfelt message. "An honour to meet the legendary Talat Hussain Sahab. I have been seeing him on TV since I was a kid," she wrote. She further praised his contributions to the Pakistani media landscape, calling him "a true luminary" whose captivating dramas and insightful writing have left an indelible mark. Despite his battle with dementia, Sana noted that Hussain's spirit remains strong, and she offered prayers for his good health.

Hussain's daughter, Tazeen Hussain, had previously spoken about her father's struggles with deteriorating mental and physical health in an interview with a private TV channel. She revealed that he was facing memory loss and difficulty remembering people. Tazeen requested fans to pray for her father's recovery.

Dementia is a general term for a group of symptoms that affect memory, thinking, and social abilities. It is not a specific disease but rather a collective term for conditions affecting cognitive functions. Common symptoms include memory loss, impaired reasoning, and difficulty performing daily activities.

