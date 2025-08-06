Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – 6 August 2025

Gold prices in Pakistan recorded a notable decline, echoing broader downturn in the international bullion market. According to the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of gold per tola dropped by Rs1,500, settling at Rs358,000.

In tandem, the rate for 10 grams of gold saw a reduction of Rs1,286, with the new price standing at Rs306,927 in the domestic market.

City Price per Tola Price per 10 Grams Karachi Rs358,000 Rs306,927 Lahore Rs358,000 Rs306,927 Islamabad Rs358,000 Rs306,927 Multan Rs358,000 Rs306,927 Peshawar Rs358,000 Rs306,927

The latest surge follows a minor dip on Friday, when the gold rate per tola had slipped by Rs100 to close at Rs352,900. However, Saturday’s rebound reflects renewed investor interest, likely fueled by global market movements.

In the international market, gold prices climbed to $3,363 per ounce. This marks a $61 increase in a single day, indicating strong demand amid economic uncertainties and market volatility.

Silver prices also moved upward in the domestic market. The price per tola of silver rose by Rs53, bringing the new rate to Rs3,953.