Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 03 August 2021
08:46 AM | 3 Aug, 2021
Share
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 110,500 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 94,735 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 86,840 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 100,420.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 110,500
|PKR 1,557
|Karachi
|PKR 110,500
|PKR 1,557
|Islamabad
|PKR 110,500
|PKR 1,557
|Peshawar
|PKR 110,500
|PKR 1,557
|Quetta
|PKR 110,500
|PKR 1,557
|Sialkot
|PKR 110,500
|PKR 1,557
|Attock
|PKR 110,500
|PKR 1,557
|Gujranwala
|PKR 110,500
|PKR 1,557
|Jehlum
|PKR 110,500
|PKR 1,557
|Multan
|PKR 110,500
|PKR 1,557
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 110,500
|PKR 1,557
|Gujrat
|PKR 110,500
|PKR 1,557
|Nawabshah
|PKR 110,500
|PKR 1,557
|Chakwal
|PKR 110,500
|PKR 1,557
|Hyderabad
|PKR 110,500
|PKR 1,557
|Nowshehra
|PKR 110,500
|PKR 1,557
|Sargodha
|PKR 110,500
|PKR 1,557
|Faisalabad
|PKR 110,500
|PKR 1,557
|Mirpur
|PKR 110,500
|PKR 1,557
-
- Aamir Liaquat faces police complaint over lashing out at traffic cop ...10:55 AM | 3 Aug, 2021
- Turkey imposes 10-day mandatory quarantine for travellers from ...10:14 AM | 3 Aug, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:15 AM | 3 Aug, 2021
- Covid-19: Pakistan reports 3,582 new infections, 67 deaths09:10 AM | 3 Aug, 2021
Covid-19 is not a joke, take delta variant seriously, warns Ushna Shah
11:55 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
- Falak takes Sarah on shopping spree (VIDEO)09:00 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
- Prince Charming - Mahira Khan's first look from upcoming webseries ...05:50 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
- Sharmila Faruqui lashes out at Ayeza Khan’s controversial scene ...05:21 PM | 2 Aug, 2021
-
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021